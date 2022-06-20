Skip to main content

Lions 2023 Draft Board: Why Oregon  Justin Flowe Is LB to Watch

Prior to training camp and throughout the 2022 NFL season, AllLions will present college players for the Detroit Lions to watch.

Over the course of the next few months, AllLions will periodically feature collegiate prospects who could end up on the Detroit Lions draft board in 2023. 

Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe is a player many scouts have their eye on this upcoming season. 

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old linebacker has had an injury-plagued career. 

In 2020, Flowe appeared in just one game as a freshman. In 2021, he tore his meniscus and was forced to miss the entire season after again playing in just one game. 

Widely regarded as among the most highly-rated recruits in Oregon history, Flowe demonstrated solid athleticism and showcased his vast skillset in his lone performance of the season against Fresno State. 

A player who records 14 tackles in a single performance certainly jumps out as someone to pay attention to moving forward. 

In a recent two-round 2023 mock draft, Pro Football Network projected Flowe would be selected by Detroit with the 29th overall pick in the first round. 

According to writer Oliver Hodgkinson, "Having played two games in two seasons, Justin Flowe is the ultimate test in projection. Even with a sensational season, there’s no guarantee that he declares. If he does, the Lions would get a player that ticks many of the boxes that you look for in linebacker evaluation. Size. Speed. Physicality. Explosion. Coverage capability."

At 6-foot-2 and 246-pounds, Flowe projects to be a player who has the potential to develop into a solid linebacker at the next level. 

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has in the past explained the importance of lateral movement for those playing the linebacker position. 

Entering the 2022 season, Detroit's coaching staff could choose to roster four linebackers, as Alex Anzalone, Chris Board, Jarrad Davis and Malcolm Rodriguez appear to be front-runners in the battle to land a spot on the final 53-man roster. 

With the position still likely in need of an upgrade, monitoring the progress of a talented collegiate player this upcoming season should prove beneficial for Detroit's coaching staff

