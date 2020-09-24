3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cardinals

The Lions likely have an uphill battle ahead of them this weekend when they take the field against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

They will be tasked with trying to beat a Cardinals team that is 2-0 and that scored 30 points a week ago against the Washington Football Team.

If Detroit wants to have any shot at pulling off the upset, here are the three things it needs to do Sunday in the desert.

Slow down Murray

Easier said than done.

The second-year passer has thrown for at least a touchdown and has rushed for at least another the past two weeks.

In Week 2 against Washington, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 286 yards, a TD and an interception, and carried the pigskin eight times for 67 yards and two scores.

He's a threat to either pass or run the football every time he takes a snap under center, and he will be a handful for a struggling Detroit defense to handle come Sunday.

The Lions are coming off a highly disappointing performance last week against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, in which they allowed Rodgers & Co. to accumulate 42 points and 488 total yards of offense.

Matt Patricia's defense needs to get its act together quickly in order to avoid a Week 3 defeat at the hands of Murray and the Cardinals.

Get Kenny Golladay involved and in a big way

Golladay is expected to make his season debut Sunday in the desert, and needs to be targeted early and often by Matthew Stafford.

The fourth-year receiver is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 1,190 yards and an NFL-high 11 touchdowns.

Stafford and Detroit's passing game clearly haven't been the same without the presence of the star wideout.

There's no excuse for why Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell shouldn't have Golladay as an active part of the gameplan early on and in a big way throughout the Week 3 contest.

Get rookie Jeff Okudah to put together a better second career game

Okudah produced a subpar NFL debut in Week 2 against the Packers.

He allowed seven receptions on 10 targets for 121 yards, to go along with no pass deflections.

For his performance, he earned a dismal coverage grade of 27.2 and an overall grade of just 28.6 from Pro Football Focus.

Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, certainly wasn't ready for a Rodgers-led Green Bay air attack.

It won't be much easier for him in his second go-around as a pro against the Cardinals.

But, he'll be expected to and needs to deliver a better performance, going up against a myriad of competent Arizona pass-catchers, including third-year pro Christian Kirk and savvy veterans DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast