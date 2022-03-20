Detroit Lions 3-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0

No football. No problem.

It's time for another mock draft at SI All Lions.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has nine total picks at his disposal in this April's NFL Draft (April 28-30), including three compensatory picks.

Without further ado, here is my latest stab at predicting who the Lions will take in the first three rounds of the 2022 draft.

First round, No. 2 overall: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

A variety of mock drafts have started to project Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall. Consequently, I have the Lions taking Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux here.

Thibodeaux is the next best thing, and just like Hutchinson, he has the potential to be a game-changing pass rusher at the next level.

In my eyes, Holmes could do no wrong with selecting either Hutchinson or Thibodeaux at No. 2.

First round, No. 32 overall (via Matthew Stafford trade with L.A. Rams): Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean

Dean has emerged as one of the popular picks for the Lions with their second of two first-round selections.

Sure, Holmes & Co. already re-signed Dan Campbell favorite Alex Anzalone. However, Anzalone is no anchor of an NFL team's defense, like Dean has the potential to be.

Dean has more upside than Anzalone ever has had, and it's why even with Anzalone already on board, it would be smart for Detroit's front-office brass to select Dean here.

Griffin Zetterberg, USA TODAY Sports

Second round, No. 34 overall: Georgia safety Lewis Cine

The Lions keep stacking up on defensive playmakers from Georgia with this selection here.

Going into this April's draft, the two biggest needs for Detroit are arguably at EDGE and in the secondary, specifically at safety.

Cine could easily be the team's answer to who's going to start opposite Tracy Walker at safety in the 2022 season.

As CBS Sports' Josh Edwards writes,

"After his performance at the NFL Combine, Cine has emerged as a possible first-round pick. His play on tape matches his athletic traits. With Detroit missing out on the top safeties in free agency, the Bulldog could be an option for the second first-round choice."

Cine could be a late first-rounder, and it's why he'd be a great value pick for Holmes & Co. at No. 34 overall.

Third round, No. 66 overall: Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross

Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Ross has all of the physical intangibles necessary to be a big-play receiver on the perimeter. He possesses high-end ball skills, with the ability to quickly locate and track the ball in the air, including on errant passes.

He also proved to be a versatile weapon while at Clemson, lining up on both the left and right sides, at "X" receiver, at flanker and as a slot receiver.

So, it begs the question: Why is he going this late in the draft?

Well, it's because of a few red flags, including a congenital neck issue and a significant drop-off in production that he experienced after the 2019 season (his second year at Clemson).

It puts Ross in play for the Lions at No. 66 overall. And, if he's still actually on the board at this point, I think Detroit would be wise to snatch him up.

Third round, No. 97 overall (compensatory pick for N.Y. Giants signing ex-Lions WR Kenny Golladay): Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant

Bryant is likely not going to be a shutdown cornerback at the next level. But, he would provide further depth to a Detroit defensive backs group that already includes capable cover corners in Amani Oruwariye and Jerry Jacobs.

With all that said, Bryant does possess top-tier ball skills, and projects to be a solid No. 2 NFL corner, with the versatility to play in both man and zone coverage.

He would be a nice find by the Lions late in the third round.