3 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Lions Could Target

Week 2 of Detroit Lions training camp is in full swing, and the team's season-opening roster is still in the process of taking shape.

There is still a myriad of free agents to be had on the open market, and the Lions could still very well add one before the start of the regular season.

Let's take a look now at three free agents that flew under the radar this offseason that the franchise could add.

OLB Tahir Whitehead

Bring Whitehead back to the Motor City.

Whitehead was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and suited up for the franchise for six seasons.

During his time in Detroit, he amassed 399 total tackles, including a career-high 132 in 2016. He also recorded 23 tackles for loss, 18 passes defensed and four interceptions during his time in Motown.

A year ago, he suited up for 14 games with the Carolina Panthers (nine starts), and posted a rather paltry 51 combined tackles.

However, the 31-year-old would still be a solid depth piece at a position where the Lions could use the depth.

Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

CB Josh Norman

Norman might be past his prime, based on his age (33) and his numbers the past two seasons with the Washington Football Team and the Buffalo Bills (a combined two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 64 tackles).

Yet, he could still serve as a solid mentor to Detroit's young cornerbacks, such as Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye.

Additionally, he could be a quality depth piece at the defensive back position -- another position on the Lions' roster that direly needs the help.

If Norman isn't looking for an exorbitant amount of money, I'd consider inking the veteran corner to a free-agent deal.

S D.J. Swearinger

Sure, Swearinger didn't start a single game in 2020 with the New Orleans Saints, and has only played in a combined 20 games the past two seasons.

Yet, the veteran safety could add some invaluable competition to the safeties room in Detroit, perhaps bringing out the best in the team's younger safeties and specifically, the team's projected starters at the position (Will Harris and Tracy Walker).

He also carries with himself a little over a year of experience playing with new Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who served as the defensive backs coach in New Orleans.

Much like Norman, if you can get Swearinger at a cost-effective enough price, I would pluck him from the free-agent market.

