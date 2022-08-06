Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection: Training Camp Update
With training camp fully underway, additional clues have been revealed as to who will likely make the Detroit Lions' 2022 53-man roster.
Here’s who AllLions currently projects will make the final 53-man roster, after observing the early portion of training camp.
Quarterbacks (3)
- Jared Goff
- Tim Boyle
- David Blough
While the play of the backups on the roster leaves a lot to be desired, the coaching staff has backed this room all throughout training camp.
If Goff goes down with injury, it will be a challenge to win games with Boyle and Blough. But, all three will be given another chance to develop in 2022.
Running backs (4)
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jason Cabinda (FB)
- Jermar Jefferson
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Jefferson was among the players that had improved the most since the conclusion of last season.
A new mental approach has allowed the young running back to make plays.
Wide receivers (5)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- DJ Chark
- Josh Reynolds
- Kalif Raymond
- Trinity Benson
- Jameson Williams (PUP)
The injury to Cephus may just end up costing him his spot on the roster.
Trinity Benson continues to make plays at camp, and should be a player that receives plenty of targets in the three upcoming preseason games.
Tight ends (4)
- T.J. Hockenson
- James Mitchell
- Shane Zylstra
- Garrett Griffin
With Mitchell steadily working his way back, he should be a player that develops nicely over the course of the 2022 season.
Griffin brings with him the ability to block, and provides veteran leadership to the young unit.
Offensive line (8)
- Frank Ragnow
- Jonah Jackson
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Taylor Decker
- Penei Sewell
- Matt Nelson
- Evan Brown
- Tommy Kraemer
It will be nice to hopefully observe the progression of this unit, should all its contributors remain healthy this season.
Defensive line (5)
- Michael Brockers
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Alim McNeill
- Josh Paschal
- John Cominsky
Demetrius Taylor is strongly making a case to make this team, and he could eventually end up in the next projection. But, for now, the coaching staff sticks with the veteran Cominsky.
EDGE (5)
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Charles Harris
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
- Romeo Okwara
According to Campbell, James Houston still has significant room to grow as a player. So, it appears he is a candidate to earn a spot on the practice squad to start his career.
Campbell praised Bryant's motor in a recent media session, and the young defensive lineman has stood out at training camp.
Linebackers (5)
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Chris Board
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Shaun Dion-Hamilton
Malcolm Rodriguez is quickly working his way up the chart, and could be a valuable reserve as the season progresses.
While many still question the potential of this unit, the coaching staff is quite confident these five will make plays all season and push each other to improve each and every week.
Cornerbacks (6)
- Amani Oruwariye
- Will Harris
- Jeff Okudah
- Jerry Jacobs
- A.J. Parker
- Chase Lucas
Mike Hughes has not done really much to justify his position on the final 53-man roster.
While he could end up making the final projection, these six have started to stand out as players who will suit up in the season opener.
The most interesting camp battle that has emerged has been Harris battling Okudah to start alongside Oruwariye.
Oruwariye had an unusually rough practice on Friday, ahead of the team's Family Fest at Ford Field Saturday.
Safeties (5)
Specialists (3)
- Scott Daly (LS)
- Austin Seibert (K)
- Jack Fox (P)