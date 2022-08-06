Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection: Training Camp Update

With training camp fully underway, additional clues have been revealed as to who will likely make the Detroit Lions' 2022 53-man roster.

Here’s who AllLions currently projects will make the final 53-man roster, after observing the early portion of training camp.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

While the play of the backups on the roster leaves a lot to be desired, the coaching staff has backed this room all throughout training camp.

If Goff goes down with injury, it will be a challenge to win games with Boyle and Blough. But, all three will be given another chance to develop in 2022.

Running backs (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Jermar Jefferson

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Jefferson was among the players that had improved the most since the conclusion of last season.

A new mental approach has allowed the young running back to make plays.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wide receivers (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Trinity Benson

Jameson Williams (PUP)

The injury to Cephus may just end up costing him his spot on the roster.

Trinity Benson continues to make plays at camp, and should be a player that receives plenty of targets in the three upcoming preseason games.

Tight ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Garrett Griffin

With Mitchell steadily working his way back, he should be a player that develops nicely over the course of the 2022 season.

Griffin brings with him the ability to block, and provides veteran leadership to the young unit.

Offensive line (8)

Frank Ragnow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

It will be nice to hopefully observe the progression of this unit, should all its contributors remain healthy this season.

Defensive line (5)

Michael Brockers

Levi Onwuzurike

Alim McNeill

Josh Paschal

John Cominsky

Demetrius Taylor is strongly making a case to make this team, and he could eventually end up in the next projection. But, for now, the coaching staff sticks with the veteran Cominsky.

EDGE (5)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

Romeo Okwara

According to Campbell, James Houston still has significant room to grow as a player. So, it appears he is a candidate to earn a spot on the practice squad to start his career.

Campbell praised Bryant's motor in a recent media session, and the young defensive lineman has stood out at training camp.

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Malcolm Rodriguez

Shaun Dion-Hamilton

Malcolm Rodriguez is quickly working his way up the chart, and could be a valuable reserve as the season progresses.

While many still question the potential of this unit, the coaching staff is quite confident these five will make plays all season and push each other to improve each and every week.

Cornerbacks (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Will Harris

Jeff Okudah

Jerry Jacobs

A.J. Parker

Chase Lucas

Mike Hughes has not done really much to justify his position on the final 53-man roster.

While he could end up making the final projection, these six have started to stand out as players who will suit up in the season opener.

The most interesting camp battle that has emerged has been Harris battling Okudah to start alongside Oruwariye.

Oruwariye had an unusually rough practice on Friday, ahead of the team's Family Fest at Ford Field Saturday.

Safeties (5)

Specialists (3)