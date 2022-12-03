Lions Activate WR Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams will likely make his long-awaited NFL debut for the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field.

The rookie has officially been activated off of the NFI list, ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars.

With his activation, the Lions are adding an explosive talent to their wide receivers room. The position has been nagged by injuries throughout the season, but will be at full health for the first time Sunday.

Throughout the year, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds have each missed at least one game, in addition to Williams having previously been out the entire season.

Williams’ debut has been highly anticipated. His teammates have had high praise for him in the weeks since he's returned to practice, including DJ Chark.

Chark recently expressed how he believes that the rookie will be a superstar.

“I think we’re all excited (for Williams’ debut),” Chark said. “The excitement that you guys feel that we feel, it’s real. I definitely believe that he’s a superstar, so anything I can do to help a guy like that, I’m here. He knows that, he knows that with all the receivers in the room. He’s getting back into practicing, which is a huge step, trust me I understand. So, as soon as he’s on the field, that’s gonna be great for all of us. We all benefit from that, this team benefits from that. And the future, he’s got a bright future.”

Since suffering a torn ACL in January (while playing in the national championship game for Alabama), Williams has spent the majority of the subsequent 11 months rehabbing and observing practice from the sidelines.

He began practicing for the Lions during the week leading up to the team's Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. His first stretch of practices, which was brief during the shortened week, involved mostly running routes on air.

His workload increased this past week, working on the Lions’ scout team. And now, he’s cleared for takeoff.

The 21-year-old wideout has been billed as a dynamic talent. In his lone season at Alabama, he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Additionally, he notched two kick return touchdowns.

Though Williams did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine due to his injury, the Lions were impressed enough to trade up 20 spots to select him at No. 12 overall.