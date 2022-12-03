Lions Activate Romeo Okwara, Place Julian Okwara on IR

The Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating center Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad.

Also, defensive lineman Romeo Okwara has been activated from the PUP list.

After battling numerous injuries early in the season, the latest team injury report only ruled out two players. Julian Okwara and Evan Brown will sit out this week.

Romeo Okwara last played 14 months ago for Detroit.

The talented defensive lineman was an effective pass rusher prior to his Achilles' injury, as he recorded 10 sacks and 61 quarterback pressures in 2020.

Prior to missing a large chunk of the 2021 season, Okwara was given a three-year, $37 million contract extension by Detroit general manger Brad Holmes. He only played four games in 2021, before going down with injury.

In a corresponding move, Julian Okwara has been placed on the injured reserve list.

For Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, preparing for opposing defenses with an offensive lineup that has greatly fluctuated, on a weekly basis, has been a challenge.

"It’s every week we see who’s available, and how best we can utilize them, and really, this week’s no different than that," said Johnson. "It’s a challenge, not just for me, but the entire staff, finding out who it is, who‘s going to be up, who’s going active and making sure they’re all involved in some way, shape or form, in the gameplan.

"We like the ‘everyone have a role on offense, as much as we can.’ So, it’s been a challenge. I think we’ve done a solid job of doing that, of trying to highlight the guys that we feel really good about each week.”

