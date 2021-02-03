Detroit Lions Add Four Coaches to Dan Campbell's Staff

Read more on the four coaches added to the Detroit Lions coaching staff.

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday the addition of four coaches to Dan Campbell's coaching staff.

1.) Todd Wash - Defensive line

Wash joins the Lions as the team's defensive line coach in 2021, his 26th season as a coach and his 15th in the NFL.

He played linebacker for North Dakota State prior to his coaching career.

His coaching career started at Fort Lewis College from 1997-99.

Wash spent the last eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, originally joining the staff as a defensive line coach/run game coordinator in 2013 and serving as the defensive coordinator from 2016-20.

2.) Seth Ryan - Assistant wide receivers coach

Ryan played college football as a wide receiver at Clemson from 2013-16. He helped the Tigers win the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ryan joins the Lions as the team's assistant wide receivers coach in 2021 after spending the past four seasons (2017-20) with the Los Angeles Chargers, serving as a coaching intern from 2017-18 and an offensive quality control coach from 2019-20.

3.) Kelvin Sheppard - Defensive assistant

Sheppard joins the Lions as a defensive assistant in 2021, his first position as an NFL coach.

He was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of LSU.

According to the Lions team website, "In his eight year career, he played with the Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He appeared in 107 career games and recorded 400 total tackles, 3.0 sacks and two interceptions."

Following his playing career, worked at LSU in 2020 under head coach Ed Orgeron as director of player development.

4.) Brian Duker - Defensive assistant

Duker joins the Lions as a defensive assistant in 2021 after spending the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

He worked in Baltimore as defensive staff assistant/coaching analyst, prior to being promoted in 2019 to become their coaching analyst on defense.

Prior to the Ravens, Duker had stops with the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive analyst and Cleveland Browns as a defensive intern.