Lions Agree to Contract Terms with Rookie Safety Kerby Joseph

Detroit Lions have signed their third 2022 rookie draft pick.

The Detroit Lions have come to a contract agreement with the third rookie of their 2022 NFL Draft class. 

After agreeing to terms with defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and cornerback Chase Lucas, the agent of safety Kerby Joseph announced his client has come to terms on his first NFL contract. 

The Lions and third-round pick Kerby Joseph have agreed to terms on a four-year, $5,044,904 contract, per his agent Louis Bing. 

Joseph will receive a $849,020 signing bonus and as a compensatory draft selection, will receive 100% of his maximum compensation that is allowable per league rules. 

After being drafted, the talented defensive back expressed all of the nervous energy left his body after he received the phone call notifying him he was a member of the Detroit Lions. 

“It’s been kind of crazy. It’s been a lot of anxiety. I feel like when I got the phone call, my eyes just blew up in my head. It was just like, ‘This is finally happening. This is what I’ve been dreaming about. This is what I’ve been seeing on TV since I was a kid.’ Just now actually going through it and seeing it physically in my hands, seeing the phone call and picking it up and talking, I’m just at a loss for words," Joseph said. "All the anxiety and all the stress has left my body and I’m just filled with joy now.”

After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick, Hutchinson agreed to a contract worth $35.7 million in guaranteed monies. 

Lucas' contract was reportedly worth $3.76 million.

