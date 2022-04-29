Aidan Hutchinson is beginning his NFL career with his hometown team.

Hutchinson was drafted No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions Thursday, picked after Jacksonville selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

The best defensive player in the Big Ten will get a new start with the Lions, after a standout final season at Michigan. After setting the program record for sacks with 14 and becoming the first defensive player to win the Big Ten Championship Game MVP, he didn’t have to wait long to learn his NFL destination.

"I was talking to my agent, he told me yesterday that it's about 90% that I don't go to Jacksonville,” Hutchinson said. “I don't even know how this all happened. You know, I felt like things started changing a couple of days ago, but I'm grateful to be where I'm at.”

It was widely believed early in the draft process that Hutchinson would be the top pick in the draft. However, the Jaguars elected to take Walker, freeing up the opportunity for Detroit to snag a hometown product with its first selection.

As a graduate of Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Hutchinson knows what will come with playing for a local squad. This has intensified his motivation.

“To the city, just know I'm going to give it my all,” Hutchinson said. “And, you know, it was such an honor to be on that stage and be picked by the Lions. It was the Lions all the way. The whole draft process, I want to tell them to pick me, and you know, I'm so grateful that I went number two to them. You know, it was so good. Definitely. I'm just still trying to process it a little bit. It happened a couple minutes ago, but I'm so grateful for sure.”

The Lions ranked near the bottom of the league in nearly all categories when it came to rushing the passer in 2021. Charles Harris led the team in sacks with just 7.5. By drafting the former Wolverines defender, head coach Dan Campbell and company are hoping that will change.

“I'm gonna continue to do what I do and just give it everything I got,” Hutchinson said. “You know, I'm gonna be happy with the outcome either way. I don't feel a lot of pressure. I think it's great to come back home, and to stay close to family makes the transition easier. You know, it's going to be a very good time.”

Hutchinson joins a young core, which features 2021 No. 7 overall pick Penei Sewell, an offensive tackle from Oregon. Together, the two give Detroit key players at two important positions.

“I'm just gonna continue to do everything I can,” Hutchinson said. “Penei’s a hell of a player, so I'm sure we'll be getting after it in practice. Iron sharpens iron, so we're gonna be getting better every day.”

Family ties

With the ability to stay local, Hutchinson will be able to stay close to his family. He shares a special relationship with his father, Chris Hutchinson, who preceded him at Michigan as a defensive lineman.

He had a special moment with his mother on draft day, as he gave her a dog tag and the two shared a hug after getting the phone call.

“She was getting emotional earlier today when I gave her the dog tag, so it's cool to have that moment shared with her,” Hutchinson said. “Yeah, even with my whole family being there, it was so emotional. Before the draft even started, just sitting there, soaking it all in. You know where we were, it's almost surreal when you think about it for so long and then you're actually in that position. Definitely so good having them there, and, you know, I wouldn't want any other family with me. They're really the best.”

The Lions added muscle to their front line, adding optimism for the future. One thing is for certain — the newest Lions defender is fired up to get going. Campbell’s fiery personality jells with Hutchinson’s tenacious style, making for a potential dream pairing as the Lions continue their rebuild.

“He’s one of those guys who, you want to play for him,” Hutchinson said. “Just by the way he composes himself and does his business. Like, he’s just one of those guys you want to buy into, because you can tell how passionate he is about the game. I didn't have to meet him, just seeing him in interviews and seeing how he even interacted with you reporters and then how he felt about this team. And, it just felt so genuine. And, that's really what I appreciate the most.”