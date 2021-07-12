Lions Announce Full Capacity at Ford Field in 2021

Fans will finally return to Ford Field in 2021 to watch the Detroit Lions in 2021.

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday their plans to have Ford Field at full capacity for all regular season 2021 home games.

Last season, there were a couple of games where a smaller portion of friends and family were allowed to attend, but it was not anywhere near capacity.

"We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall," said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood in a statement. "We've worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what's best for our team, staff and fans. We're thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can't say it enough, it hasn't been the same without them."

The team will not require proof of vaccination status and face coverings will not be required for fans.

Unvaccinated guests are still encouraged to wear a protective face covering.

NFL clubs had different rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some teams, like the Los Angeles Rams, played in empty stadiums while others, like the Indianapolis Colts, had limited fans in attendance.

According to the New York Times, approximately 46% of Americans are now fully vaccinated, and approximately 54% have received at least one dose.

Tickets available for sale later this month

The Lions also announced that beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, single-game tickets will go on sale to the public.

Season tickets are still available for purchase for all 2021 home games.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER