    January 1, 2022
    Detroit Lions Announce Players Elevated from Practice Squad for Seattle Seahawks Game

    Detroit Lions elevated members of the practice squad ahead of the team's Week 17 road contest against the Seattle Seahawks.
    The Detroit Lions have some interesting decisions to make regarding with members of the roster will suit up and play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

    Detroit's coaching staff will have to decide which players will suit up and play at wideout and at tight end -- two key offensive positions that have been recently impacted by injury and illness. 

    “We’ve got Trinity Benson, who’s back off COVID, so he’ll be ready to go. And then, the normal. You’ve got Tom Kennedy, you’ve got Amon-Ra (St. Brown), you’ve got -- well, I guess that’s it, right? It’s those guys," head coach Dan Campbell said. "And, (KhaDarel) Hodge, you’ve got Hodge, excuse me. So, we’ll have the numbers. We’ve got our new two tight ends and we’ve got our halfbacks and we’ve got an offensive line. So, we’ll make do.”

    Tight end Jared Pinkney was signed off of the Los Angeles Rams practice squad to fill in for the injured Shane Zylstra and Brock Wright, who missed practice time this week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list . 

    On Saturday afternoon, the team announced five players were elevated from the practice squad and could be activated on game day to play against the Seahawks.

    Roster moves

    • Elevated linebacker Tavante Beckett.
    • Elevated guard Parker Ehinger and defensive end Bruce Hector from practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.
    • Elevated wideout Javon McKinley and tight end Ross Travis from practice squad to active/inactive list pursuant to the standard elevation addendum.
    • Restored quarterback Steven Montez to the practice squad from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

