Lions in Attendance for Trevor Lawrence Workout

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is conducting his only pre-draft throwing session on Friday, as he is then set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "I’m told that new Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer is credentialed for the event and is expected to be there -- at least seven of the teams picking in the top 10 are slated to show up. The Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, Eagles, Broncos and Panthers will have scouts on the ground, too. One of those teams told me they felt like they had to be there, just to get the chance to see Lawrence throw and value him, just in case."

Now that everyone has been accounted for, Detroit also sent two staffers to cover the workout.

Lawrence is expected to go through a script of approximately 50 throws, which is intended to highlight his ability to play under center and off play-action, as well as emphasize his pocket movement and ability to throw on the run.

Detroit currently possesses the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft.

By trading for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has the flexibility to wait to draft a college passer.

"I kind of view the intangibles of a quarterback more than I do arm strength, like arm talent. You can’t be a weak-armed guy. But, I’d rather have a guy that is an accurate passer. He makes smart decisions," Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said in a recent Detroit Free Press interview. "Certainly, would like a little more of a mobile quarterback, because in today’s game, it’s hard when you’re a guy who can’t move around in the pocket. That’s kind of my vision for a quarterback."