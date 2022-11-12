5 Questions: Justin Fields Is Bears Quarterback of Future

Gene Chamberlain covers the Chicago Bears for BearDigest. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Bears matchup at Soldier Field Sunday.

1.) What has been your impression of the 2022 Chicago Bears?

Gene Chamberlain: The Bears are who we thought they were. They are a rebuilding team that didn't have enough money to spend on players to help Justin Fields, after doing a salary-cap dump and have paid for it. And now, they've gotten rid of their best two remaining defensive players, to fortify next year's mad grab for talent when they'll be $115 million or more under the cap, with draft picks available. It's a team that is tanking without showing it, and they're letting Justin Fields prove he should be the leader of the franchise going forward.

2.) How would you describe Matt Eberflus as an NFL head coach?

Chamberlain: Eberflus is a poor man's Marv Levy. He is defensive-oriented, but is very good at delegating, coaches the entire team, is very old-fashioned and sticks to his beliefs. He's very energetic and optimistic. The "HITS" system he put in to grade players has been working since Day 1.

3.) What are the strengths and weaknesses of the team?

Chamberlain: Biggest strength is their running game, as the No. 1 ranking says. But, it's unconventional. The Bears play like the Eagles did last year, even a bit like the Ravens. They've got the running quarterback who has a great arm, but not the experience or the skill in the pocket that they wish they had. But, then again, they don't really have the top-of-the-line receivers to handle a standard type of offense.

It will be interesting Sunday to see how much help Chase Claypool is for them, after he had a minor role, that almost was major, in his first game with Chicago.

The big weakness is the Bears' run defense. It's why I'd favor the Lions in this one. Detroit can pound the ball, and the Bears' EDGEs and tackles are just not the type of players they need to run this 4-3 scheme with a single-gap emphasis. They get out of their lanes, and big running plays result for the opposition.

4.) Are you confident in Justin Fields being the quarterback of the future?

Chamberlain: There is no doubt about this after the last five games, as his passer rating has hovered near 100 and he has thrown eight TD passes (as opposed to two interceptions). The running ability will be enough to electrify crowds at Soldier Field for years, if the Bears can keep him healthy. And, that is no certainty, considering how poor their offensive line is.

Jamie Sabau, USA TODAY Sports

5.) What is the biggest matchup to watch, and how do you see this game playing out?

Chamberlain: I would say Darnell Mooney against whoever Detroit puts on the left side of the defense or in the slot. Mooney has been a thorn in the Lions' side since the first time he played against them. Really, the Claypool matchup on the other side should be interesting, too. Blocking Hutchinson should be interesting, as well.