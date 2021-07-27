Detroit Lions Claim DT Bruce Hector Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions have filled one of their remaining roster vacancies.

After defensive lineman Brian Price was placed on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday morning, the Detroit Lions had two remaining roster positions to fill prior to the start of training camp.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of those roster spots had been filled, as NFL Network reported that the Lions claimed defensive tackle Bruce Hector off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Hector signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He made his NFL debut in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

In August of 2019, Hector was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for safety Rudy Ford, but was waived during final roster cuts.

In his short career, he has recorded two total tackles and was credited for a half sack.

He has also had stops with the Cardinals, Panthers and Titans.

