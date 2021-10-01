Detroit Lions Claim DL Eric Banks Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions have claimed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Eric Banks off of waivers, adding depth to their defense due to the injury to veteran Trey Flowers.

Banks played collegiate football at the University of Texas at San Antonio for four seasons.

He finished his collegiate career with 81 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks with one fumble recovery and five forced fumbles in 48 games.

After going undrafted, Banks signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

He initially made the Rams' 53-man roster out of training camp, but was eventually waived in October of his rookie season.

Banks was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Chargers in September of this year, but was waived three weeks into his sophomore season in the league.

The 23-year-old appeared in three games, but only recorded one tackle for his now former squad.

Progress of rookie Alim McNeill

Head coach Dan Campbell offered a review of McNeill's performance against the Baltimore Ravens with reporters on Friday.

“Look, I thought he was better last week, I did. I thought he played better, but there again, he’s a young guy that we have high standards for. We expect a lot," Campbell said. "So, I want to see more. I think we need to see more. Now, he was, he was improved last week. But yeah, moving forward, let’s see if he can take another step up is really what we’re looking for.”

