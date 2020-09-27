Lions' 11-Game Losing Streak Ends with 26-23 Victory over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions were the team in the NFL that most needed a victory in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

After two consecutive losses to start the season, there were loud calls from fans that Matt Patricia's tenure should end in Detroit.

Prior to the start of the game, Fox Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw called for Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn to be fired.

Detroit's offense saw the return of wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

With Vaitai's return, Detroit shuffled its offensive line against Arizona.

To start the game, Detroit's offensive line featured Jonah Jackson at left guard and Vaitai at right guard. Tyrell Crosby got the start at right tackle.

Unfortunately, Vaitai struggled in his debut.

He gave up a third-down sack in the red zone, and Detroit was forced to settle for a field goal on its opening drive.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson had a stellar opening drive for Detroit, highlighted by a 27-yard run in which Peterson featured an impressive spin move to elude Cardinals defenders.

Arizona scored the game's first touchdown when second-year quarterback Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on a nine-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Andy Isabella.

In the first quarter, Murray went 8-of-10 for 91 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In Detroit's first two games, the defense was unable to force any turnovers.

In the first half against the fast-paced Cardinals offense, Detroit was able to pick off two of Murray's passes.

Safety Duron Harmon earned Lions head coach Matt Patricia's defense its first turnover of the 2020 season, when he picked off Murray on Arizona's first offensive drive of the game.

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins jumped a Larry Fitzgerald route, and gave Detroit's offense great field position.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense were able to capitalize, as tight end Jesse James was called upon on fourth down-and-short for Detroit's first touchdown.

Stafford and the offense were able to establish a solid rhythm all throughout the first half.

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After Murray wowed the football world with his touchdown run, Detroit was able to quickly march down the field to re-take the lead going into the half, 17-13.

Stafford found Golladay for a 15-yard touchdown that capped off a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive that spanned 1:22 to end the half.

Jeff Okudah, looking to rebound from a less-than-stellar performance against the Packers, notched his first career interception in the third quarter.

Prior to the interception, DeAndre Hopkins was able to take advantage of Detroit's rookie on more than one occasion.

Murray's third interception of the game led to a Matt Prater 24-yard field goal that extended Detroit's lead to 20-16.

Detroit trailed entering the fourth quarter, 23-20. But, Arizona was able to stifle Detroit's first drive of the final quarter.

Lions punter Jack Fox continued to impress Sunday, and Detroit's decision to punt pinned Arizona's offense deep in its own zone.

A stop gave the Lions solid field position, as Stafford and the offense started their next drive on Arizona's 36-yard line and proceeded to tie the game at 23.

After a solid defensive stop, Stafford launched a deep pass to Marvin Hall for what should've been the go-ahead touchdown.

However, it was negated by a holding call on Vaitai.

Despite the mistake, Stafford led the offense down the field for the game-winning field goal.

Detroit (1-2) now heads home next week to face the New Orleans Saints.

