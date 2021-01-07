Todd McShay Has Lions Drafting Wide Receiver in Latest Mock Draft

Detroit Lions have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One of the key debates that will certainly divide Lions supporters is whether or not Detroit should target an offensive weapon with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Lions choose to address the need at wide receiver.

According to Todd McShay,

"Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola are all set to be free agents, and Chase is an explosive route runner with great body control. He opted out in 2020 but set a SEC record for receiving yards in 2019. Some will point to a defensive need after Detroit allowed a league-worst 419.8 yards per game. Some will argue it is time for a new quarterback, with Matthew Stafford turning 33 and having a potential out on his contract after next season. A new coaching staff and general manager might take the team in a whole new direction, and maybe that direction is with Justin Fields driving the offense. But it's tough to ignore how well Chase matches need with value here for the Lions."

Chase decided to opt out of the 2020 season to prepare for the upcoming draft.

As a sophomore, the talented wideout was the leading receiver in touchdowns and receiving yards in the nation.

Chase is widely regarded as a talented playmaker who can become a legitimate deep threat if placed in the correct offense.

At LSU, Chase was a big-play threat for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Also, his presence allowed Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to flourish in the team's offense last season, helping the Tigers win the College Football Playoff.

