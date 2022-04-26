Rumor: Could Detroit Lions Attempt to Trade Up for WR Drake London?

Could Brad Holmes be aggressive and attempt to trade up for wideout Drake London?

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed on the "Getcha Popcorn Ready" podcast that if general manager Brad Holmes decided to add a wideout in the draft, targeting a bigger wideout would fit his playing style.

St. Brown explained, “Someone that can go up, make the 50-50 ball, I mean I could for sure make it but someone else that can do it too."

Could the talented wideout be putting in a good word with Detroit's front office for one of his former USC teammates?

Drake London is a 6-foot-4, 219-pound wideout who has the potential to haul in several deep passes, even early in his NFL career.

Several NFL teams have seen their offense take off by pairing their talented wideouts with other dynamic playmakers, including at the quarterback and wide receiver position.

The USC product could be a target for Detroit's front office to attempt to move up and trade for, given he is viewed as a player that could be selected in the top-20 of the draft.

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

At his pre-draft media session, Holmes expressed if there is a player the team wants, he would not be hesitant at all to be aggressive to try and secure that player.

“If there’s a player that we have buy-in and we want, I’m going to try to get that player. That’s just bottom line," Holmes said. “There is value in being patient and sitting back. You’ve just got to assess where the value is on your draft board and what the volume and depth is. If the conviction is that high, yeah, you can’t just sit, wait and be patient and see if that player’s going to be there or not. Sometimes you’ve got to be aggressive and go and get him. Now, there are not a lot of those players throughout the draft always, but when that player is identified, I’ll always be aggressive.

Based on the trade value chart, Detroit could package pick No. 32 and No. 34 to move up as high at pick No. 14 in this year's draft.

Currently, the Baltimore Ravens possess the No. 14 pick.