Lions Dip in Most NFL Power Rankings Following Bye Week

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after taking a week off for their bye week.

Sports Illustrated

Week 6 rank: 24th

Previous rank: 27th

"While the Lions return post-bye with the Cowboys, this is still an offense that can score with any team in the league. If, by some miracle, they were able to alter their defensive strategy and prevent a handful of drives from ending in touchdowns, we might be in for something."

USA Today

Week 6 rank: 27th

Previous rank: 26th

"They haven't won in Dallas since 2011, but might catch a break by drawing a rusty Prescott."

Yahoo Sports

Week 6 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 29th

"The Lions come off the bye and play at the Cowboys. A 1-6 or 1-7 start isn't out of the question (after going to Dallas they host the Dolphins and Packers). That would be soul crushing after an offseason full of optimism."

The Athletic

Week 6 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 27th

"If the Lions can simply be a league-average defense the rest of the season, they’ll have a chance to roar back into the playoff race. But the scars of having the league’s worst defense through six weeks --not to mention last year’s 3-13-1 record and the long history of Lions futility, will be hard to overcome. "

Sporting News

Week 6 rank: 31st

Previous rank: 30th

"The Lions went into their bye after a shutout loss to the Patriots that suddenly left them questioning a lot about their offense. That should get back to being better with a cleaner bill of health, but the defense will continue to sink them."

NFL.com

Week 6 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 26th

"The Lions hit their bye week looking for answers on defense. Aidan Hutchinson, selected No. 2 overall in April’s draft, is searching with the rest of his teammates right now. Hutchinson had three sacks and two tackles for loss in a Week 2 win over the Commanders. He’s had zero sacks and just three QB hits combined in Detroit’s other four games -- all losses. A pop under the hood shows more struggles: According to PFF, Hutchinson’s pass-rush win rate is 8.9 percent, which ranks 107th out of 156 qualified players. Does this mean “Hutch” is a bust? Of course not -- but the rookie is just one of many Detroit defenders who need to raise their game."

CBS Sports

Week 6 rank: 31st

Previous rank: 30th

"They come off their bye with a tough game at Dallas against the Cowboys. They better hope they used the bye to find a defense."

ESPN

Week 6 rank: 31st

Previous rank: 30th

"The Lions are still very much in the rebuilding stage despite early thoughts that they improved. A 1-4 start is a reminder that this squad still has some key pieces -- notably on defense -- to fill before becoming a legitimate contender. Some experts projected the Lions to have a much better record at this point, but the defense has already allowed 170 points through the first five games, which are the most in franchise history."