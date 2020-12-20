With Loss to Titans, Detroit Lions Eliminated from Playoffs

The Detroit Lions have been eliminated from postseason contention with the 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Detroit Lions lost to the Tennessee Titans, 46-25, in their Week 15 road matchup.

The loss dropped Detroit's record to 5-9 and officially eliminated them from playoff contention. The Chicago Bears' victory over the Minnesota Vikings sealed Detroit's 2020 fate.

Prior to the game, Detroit had slim chances of earning their first playoff berth since the 2016 season.

"You're saying there's a chance, right?," Interim head Darrell Bevell said this week when he was made aware of the long odds his team faced to play in the postseason.

"This is an opportunity for all of us. Whether it's going to be on this team, whether it's another team, people are watching. They want to see how the Detroit Lions are going to react and if they're just going to throw in the towel or if they're going to keep fighting. And if I have anything to say about it or these players do, we're going to keep fighting. And one percent, we'll take it. I don't even know if that's right, but we'll take it."

Detroit has two games remaining on their schedule, including contests against the Tampa Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.

The attention now turns to evaluating which players will remain a part of a certain rebuild the organization will undergo following the conclusion of the season.

Detroit's upper management, led by special assistant Chris Spielman, has started to interview general manager candidates.

Rick Smith, the former Houston Texans GM, is expected to interview on Monday. ESPN broadcaster Louis Riddick interviewed last Friday and three internal candidates have been interviewed.

Thomas Dimitroff and Scott Pioli are also scheduled to receive interviews to replace former general manager Bob Quinn.

