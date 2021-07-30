Jamaal Williams and Jared Goff Embrace Lions Being Underdogs

Quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jamaal Williams have become accustomed to winning in the National Football League.

Both Goff and Williams experienced a reasonable amount of success playing for their former teams in the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

Now, both are coming to an organization that is seeking to build a similar reputation as other winning organizations in the league.

Following training camp practice Friday, Williams encouraged other teams to underestimate what the Lions are capable of accomplishing this season.

"I feel like everybody here is just refreshed. We don't know nothing about the past. Everything is new to us," Williams said. "It's a new Lions team. Really, we are just ready to go and show people. Underestimate us, please. That's what we want. Then we come and just smack you in the mouth, then you will know we are the Lions. So, whatever you know from the past, please keep that because we are coming out with something new. I like being underestimated.

"I'm like a ninja, so I like being that sneaky anyways. It's like you are sneaking up on them. Then, now you just (smacks his hands) get their dog ass. I'm just ready to play. I've been working too hard this offseason, and now I'm ready to show what my team has got. All my hard work will pay off."

For Detroit's new signal-caller, a more measured approach was taken, as Goff reiterated what each NFL team sets as their primary goal for each season -- winning the Lombardi Trophy.

"Yeah, it's always fun being the underdog. Coming into games, if teams take you lightly. Yeah, I'm excited for it," Goff said. "We have our internal expectations as well. For us, it's the same as it would be for every other team. There is one team that is happy at the end of the year. We want to be that one team. We want to, of course, win the division first. Then from there, you go on to the playoffs and win a championship. That's always the expectation, and that's always the goal."

