Lions Fans React to Jamaal Williams' Punishment: 'Dumbest Fine Ever'

Jamaal Williams' pocketbook is a little lighter this weekend.

The league has apparently been cracking down on excessive celebrations, and Williams was notified this week what he would have to shell out, due to incurring a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

After celebrating a touchdown against the Vikings, in what officials likely deemed too excessive and provocative, Detroit's No. 2 running back was fined $13,261, according to the NFL Network.

“I’ve been doing this forever," Williams said, via MLive. "So now, my stuff is correlated to (‘Key & Peele’). Nothing against them, but that’s mine. That’s my hips. And, it’s not even thrusting. It’s more like a wave, you know? Thrusting is more like this.

"Mine’s more like a wave. That’s why I should get away with it, and I’ve been getting away with it all these years. But, now they want to bust me for it? I was pissed. I was sad and disappointed in myself, because I gave the team a penalty, an unsportsmanlike penalty, and I’m like, ‘Damn.’ It really schlepped my mood a little bit. But, everyone was like, ‘Forget about it, keep pushing.’ Still sucks, though.”

With D'Andre Swift being ruled out for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Williams now has an opportunity to further showcase his skillset, as he will be the team's feature running back.

“I’m just gonna keep being me, man,” Williams told reporters this week. “Just having fun with it and just trying to lead by example, how a vet should handle his job. I’m just trying to make sure I’m ready for my team, you know, keep myself healthy. Just ready to play, man. I’m just excited.”

