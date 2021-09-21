First-Half Observations: Jared Goff Shines, Refs Don't Know Rules

First-half observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 2 contest with the Green Bay Packers.

Coming into the Detroit Lions' Week 2 Monday Night Football tilt with the Green Bay Packers, it was expected by some that the Lions would not be able to stay in the game against the Packers.

Detroit was able to score on its opening drive of the game, and quarterback Jared Goff even connected on a deep pass with second-year wideout Quintez Cephus.

The Lions' defense was intent on trying to stop the run this week in practice.

It was certainly no secret that running back Aaron Jones was going to be one of the focal points of the Packers' offense.

Unfortunately, the Lions' defense continues to struggle stopping the run, as Jones carried the ball six times for 30 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

On Green Bay's second offensive drive of the game, Detroit quickly rebounded, and veteran Nick Williams earned a sack of Aaron Rodgers.

Officials botched a call when they incorrectly threw a flag for intentional grounding on Goff on Detroit's second offensive possession. It was clear that the Packers' defender made contact with Goff's arm; thus, the penalty should have been negated.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has quickly established rapport with Goff, gave Detroit the 14-7 lead by securing a tough reception in the back of the end zone midway through the second quarter.

Penalties negatively impacted Detroit on its second offensive drive of the game, but the team quickly rebounded during its next opportunity.

Goff rebounded nicely after last week's loss. In the first half, he finished 13-of-16 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, helping give the Lions a 17-14 halftime lead.

