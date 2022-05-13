Lions Open as 4-Point Underdogs to Eagles

The Detroit Lions open as home underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The complete 2022 NFL schedule has been released.

For the Detroit Lions and their revamped defensive line, they will have an opportunity to avenge one of their blowout losses from the 2021 season.

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated on the ground, as both Jordan Howard and Boston Scott recorded two touchdowns in a 44-6 rout of the Lions at Ford Field.

The team added two defensive lineman in Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in the draft.

Both will be instrumental in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme moving forward.

The team struggled mightily all of last season stopping the oppositions rushing attack, especially against the Eagles.

Head coach Dan Campbell & Co. will be seeking a much better defensive performance, especially against the run, when the Lions open their 2022 campaign against the Eagles in the season opener at Ford Field.

With the team's draft class comprised of eight new prospects, it has been widely projected that the Lions will end the 2022 campaign with five or six victories.

Against the Eagles, the Lions have opened up as four-point underdogs, according to many popular sportsbooks.

The Eagles were able to add both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean to their defense in the draft.

