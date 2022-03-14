Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Will Re-Sign C Evan Brown

Detroit Lions have added depth along the offensive line by retaining center Evan Brown.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly come to terms on a new contract extension for center Evan Brown. 

According to NFL Network, the deal is a one-year contract extension for the talented 25-year-old offensive lineman. 

Additional terms have yet to be made available.

After center Frank Ragnow was lost for the season with a toe injury, Brown filled in admirably and gained the respect of teammates, the coaching staff and the front office. 

Soon after Ragnow went down with injury, Brown played 60 snaps against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, and the offensive line did not miss a beat.

“I thought he played well,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I thought he was solid. I thought he went in and really didn’t miss a beat. There was really only a couple of plays that I know he wishes he would have back, but I thought he went in and did a good job.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

braxton5

Rumor: Lions Linked With Four Wide Receivers Ahead of Free Agency

The legal tampering free agency period will begin on Monday afternoon.

6 hours ago
moore5

Report: Detroit Lions Will Re-Sign C.J. Moore

Special teams ace C.J. will return to the Detroit Lions in 2022.

7 hours ago
USATSI_11543495_168388382_lowres

Ranking Best Free-Agent Signings in Lions History

Read more on the seven best free-agent signings in the history of the Detroit Lions.

8 hours ago

Brown, who will enter his fifth NFL season in 2022, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of SMU. 

“Evan’s a very, very, very, very smart guy. He’s a highly intelligent dude," teammate Jonah Jackson told reporters. “He knows ball, he knows what’s going on and he’s able to identify everything, process stuff fast. So when it comes to that aspect of the game, it’s not much of a drop-off at all.”

brown5

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

braxton5
News

Rumor: Lions Linked With Four Wide Receivers Ahead of Free Agency

By John Maakaron6 hours ago
moore5
News

Report: Detroit Lions Will Re-Sign C.J. Moore

By John Maakaron7 hours ago
USATSI_11543495_168388382_lowres
News

Ranking Best Free-Agent Signings in Lions History

By Vito Chirco8 hours ago
holmes5
News

Detroit Lions' Cap Space Compared to Other NFL Teams

By John Maakaron9 hours ago
USATSI_17444685_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Roundtable: Lions' Free-Agent Wish List

By Vito Chirco11 hours ago
watson5
News

Odds Deshaun Watson Is Traded to Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron13 hours ago
reynolds5
News

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions Contract Details Revealed

By John MaakaronMar 12, 2022
USATSI_15275270_168388382_lowres
News

Why LB Foyesade Oluokun Makes Sense for Lions' Defense

By Vito ChircoMar 12, 2022