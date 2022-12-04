'Just a Primer': Dan Campbell Explained Goal for Jameson Williams

Lions' goal was to get Jameson Williams 'somewhat acclimated' to playing in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions were able to get rookie wideout Jameson Williams acclimated to playing a National Football League game.

After missing the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season, the speedy wideout was able to step foot on the field for the first time Sunday.

A report indicated the team would have likely used him on special teams as a gunner, but the team did not punt once against the Jaguars.

"We felt like that was the biggest impact he could have today," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said postgame. "That we knew just outright, because he can run. And, he can do it. He's tough, he's physical, and he was all for it. But, we didn't punt."

For the first time in his career, the No. 12 overall pick was able to go through his routine and be part of the team that has very elevated expectations for him.

While many had elevated goals for Williams against the Jaguars, his debut did not produce his first career reception.

While one target will leave many unsatisfied, the time will certainly come when his workload will increase.

In the fourth quarter of Detroit's blowout win against the Jaguars, fans at Ford Field began to chant for Williams, one of the top receivers from the 2022 draft.

When asked what went into the decision to play Williams in Week 13, Campbell expressed, "It was honestly, today was about just getting his legs under him. Literally go through pregame, be on the sidelines. You got your pads on, man, run into a huddle, run out, line up, just wrestle with somebody one-on-one a little bit.

"And, it was really more just to -- just to get him somewhat acclimated, very much like we did (with) Jerry Jacobs in Dallas," Campbell continued. "That's really what this was. And, we'll get, he's going to get a little bit more next week. But, this was just a primer for him. Let's just get his legs under him, you know, so he can get a feel. It's the first NFL game, and so, we're good."