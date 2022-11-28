Lions Place Charles Harris on IR, Sign Rookie DL to Active Roster

After a career season in 2021, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris has not been able to maintain his level of productivity this year.

On Monday, the team announced that Harris has been placed on the injured reserve list.

In a subsequent move, James Houston, who had a stellar debut against the Buffalo Bills, was signed to the active roster.

As a result of his stellar play last year, Harris was given a new two-year, $7 million deal by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.

It has been a very disappointing season for Harris, a former first-round pick who secured 7.5 sacks in 2021. This season, he has battled various injuries, and has recorded only one sack.

For Houston, the opportunity to see more playing time has been earned, especially after a stellar debut performance against the Bills.

“Oh I’ve seen him freaking working his butt off. You just ask Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker about James Houston, and the looks that they’re getting," linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard recently said. “Not only is he getting better, but I truly believe he’s making those guys better. Like, he comes to work every day and he has special tools and special traits about him that make him a gifted player. There will be a place for James Houston here in the future, I believe.”

