Lions Have Fifth-Weakest Schedule in 2022

Read more on the Detroit Lions' odds headed into the 2022 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions will have among the weakest schedules in the entire NFL during the 2022 season.

Based on the records of their 2021 opponents, the Lions, which are coming off a 3-13-1 campaign, have the fifth-weakest schedule heading into the upcoming season.

Detroit's 2022 opponents went a combined 135–154 a season ago.

In stark contrast, the Lions had the sixth-toughest 2021 schedule in the league, based on the records of their opponents in 2020 (143-127-2).

Fast-forward to today, and the outlook on the Lions is more positive, especially after the offseason additions of EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and wide receivers DJ Chark Jr. and Jameson Williams.

Yet, the reality is that Detroit still isn't expected to be a playoff contender in 2022.

In fact, various sportsbooks have set the team's over/under win total for the upcoming campaign at just 6.5 games.

The team's home opponents this year will be Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, Miami, Seattle and Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the organization's foes on the road will be Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Dallas, the New York Giants, New England, the New York Jets and Carolina.

The entire schedule for the Dan Campbell-led squad, including when the Lions will play each opponent, will be revealed Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Let's take a look now at some odds for Campbell & Co. headed into the '22 campaign.

• 2021 record: 3-13-1

• 2022 strength of schedule rank: 28th (Opponents' combined winning percentage: .467)

• 2022 over/under win total: 6.5

• Odds to win Super Bowl LVII (according to SI Sportsbook): +12500

• Odds to win NFC (according to SI Sportsbook): +5000

• Odds to win NFC North (according to SI Sportsbook): +1000