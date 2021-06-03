Dan Campbell Says Lions Still Have Interest in Signing Todd Gurley

The Detroit Lions may not be done adding to the running back room.

After signing one running back, Jamal Williams, in free agency and adding Jermar Jefferson through the Draft, Detroit has its eyes on former All-Pro Todd Gurley. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news to reporters Thursday.

“We have interest in Todd, we do,” Campbell said. “We’re talking with he and his agent. We have interest in him. I would say this, just because we have interest in him, that does not affect our feeling and our thoughts on both (D’Andre) Swift and Jamal.”

Gurley was reportedly in Detroit for a visit May 27 but left without signing. That day, during a media session, Swift was asked for his feelings about the Lions adding another former Georgia Bulldog to the running back room.

“I’d be happy if he came here as well,” Swift said. “I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that’d be good.”

Concerns are abound about Gurley’s health issues. After back-to-back seasons as a first team All-Pro, 2017-18, Gurley’s production has dipped. Leg injuries led him to be released from Los Angeles in 2019, and he was let walk by Atlanta after just one season.

All of this has led to the development of him being potentially a Lion. In his career, Gurley is a three-time pro bowler, a two-time All-Pro and has run for over 6,000 yards.

However, he’s entering his seventh season at age 27. The Lions have signed running backs in similar situations before, think Adrian Peterson and Reggie Bush. In the past, these decisions have produced mixed results.

Bush rushed for 1,006 yards in 2013, his first year with Detroit. However, he dealt with injuries in 2014 and ran for just 297 yards in 11 games. Peterson, meanwhile, played in all 16 games for the Lions in 2020 but ran for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gurley presents a unique possibility for the Lions. He’s shown he can be a strong player but is entering what many believe to be the back half of his career.

“Todd is a young man that, at one time, was considered one of the best in the game,” offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. “He has a wealth of experience that he can pass along to our young backs and hopefully, he’s got some juice left. If he’s a Lion, we’ll figure out a way to use him.”

Goff getting a grasp of the offense

One of the more interesting storylines to follow has been the acclimation of new Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Acquired in a trade for former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, Goff will be handed the reins early.

Having watched him as the team finishes the organized team activities phase of the offseason, Campbell and Lynn have been impressed with what they’ve seen.

“He’s doing fine,” Lynn said. “He’s learning the system, he’s picking it up pretty fast. His arm strength is really good, he’s thrown some accurate balls.”

“I don’t want to get too far on this right now, but I’ll tell you what,” Campbell said. “Yesterday, it was impressive. He made some throws yesterday that were just, my gosh, they were outstanding. I mean pinpoint, accurate throws.”