    • October 19, 2021
    Lions Have Yet to Play Offensive Snap With a Lead Through Six Games

    The Detroit Lions offense has constantly played from behind all season long.
    Author:

    The woes of the Detroit Lions offense will be heavily examined this week, especially since it would likely require a drastic turnaround in order for the team to be in the game against the Rams after the first quarter. 

    Head coach Dan Campbell was so agitated at the performance of his team, he delivered an intense post game media session following the Lions 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. 

    Detroit's offense has not been able to dictate anything to opposing defenses the past few weeks and one telling stat reveals why the offense has struggled mightily. 

    NFL reporter Mike Clay of ESPN noted on Monday morning that the Lions have to play an offensive snap with a lead this season. 

    As a result, quarterback Jared Goff has been forced to try and bring his team back from deficits time and time again, which is not the recipe for success for Campbell's team. 

    Campbell informed reporters on Monday when speaking on what the offense was executing well and said, "We were running the ball pretty good. We got flushed out of the run a little bit, but I felt like it just -- as the game went on, in particularly once we hit the second half, once we gave up that touchdown coming out of halftime, it really felt like, ‘Alright now, we’ve got to go. We’ve got to find a way to get something here offensively to produce some type of movement.’ And so, we got flushed out of the run game, and that’s tough for us. We’re throwing over 40 times a game. That’s going to be tough for us to win.”

    Rams coach Sean McVay would have handled Goff trade differently

    Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has started to reflect on how the blockbuster trade went down this offseason for all involved. 

    This week, an increased emphasis will be placed on the quarterbacks, as both Matthew Stafford and Goff were part of the league's biggest offseason transaction. 

    "I wish there was better, clearer communication," McVay told reporters Monday, via ESPN. "To say that it was perfectly handled on my end, I wouldn't be totally accurate in that. I'll never claim to be perfect, but I will try to learn from some things that I can do better, and I think that was one of them without a doubt."

