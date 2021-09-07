Dan Campbell: D'Andre Swift, Michael Brockers 'Ready To Go'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provides an update on the health of his team ahead of the season opener.

Heading into their season opener, the Detroit Lions had concerns regarding the health of two key players.

Running back D'Andre Swift and defensive end Michael Brockers did not fully participate in training camp, as they were held out or limited for a significant portion of camp.

On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the team's flagship radio station to give an update on his team ahead of the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We got all all our guys back. Everybody's getting healthy at the right time and we got them all going. And so hopefully we'll be clicking," he said.

When asked directly about two star players, Campbell replied, "Swift and Brockers should be ready to go on Sunday."

Other highlights of Campbell's interview

Campbell noted that his biggest concern is that he would have not done enough to prepare his team and that will always be his biggest worry as a coach of a team. "I want to make sure that these guys have everything they need to have success."

The Lions are getting new wideouts Trinty Benson and KhaDarel Hodge up to speed on the terminology of the offense, but feel confident that both can aid the offense.

The Lions do not feel any red flags with offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Certainly, the team will pay attention and monitor his play, but he has developed and progressed since the start of training camp.

Team captains named

On Monday, the Lions roster voted and their five team captains were announced.

For the 2021 season, the two captains are center Frank Ragnow and quarterback Jared Goff.

Two linebackers make up the defensive captains, as Alex Anzalone and Trey Flowers earned the nod.

The special teams captain is Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

