Lion Hire Chris Spielman as Special Assistant

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that former linebacker Chris Spielman has joined the organization as a special assistant to team chairman Sheila Ford Hamp and team president & CEO Rod Wood.

In his new role, Spielman will report directly to Wood, and will have an active role in interviews for the team's general manager and head coach search.

To announce the hiring of Spielman Tuesday, the Lions came out with a statement that read, "Chris Spielman has been a tremendous ambassador for the Detroit Lions since the day he first put on a uniform as a rookie in 1988. He brings great passion for people and the game of football, and we are thrilled to have him on board to help lead our team. This position is a full-time opportunity for Chris that will allow him to work across various departments on both the football and business sides of our organization."

The statement further said, "This is an exciting day for the Lions organization. The Ford Family and I look forward to working with Chris and leaning on his knowledge and advice as we take the next steps as a team. His relationship with our team and our city will serve as a strong foundation for him in helping to fortify and sustain our organization's culture."

The organization also announced that Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation executive director Rod Graves, Rock Ventures vice president of business development Mark Hollis and Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will serve as advisors in the team's search for its next GM and head coach.

