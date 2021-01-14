Lions to Hire Brad Holmes as Next General Manager

The Detroit Lions have found their next general manager.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are finalizing a multi-year deal with Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes.

"On behalf of the entire Lions organization, I am thrilled to welcome Brad Holmes to Detroit. Several weeks ago when we embarked on this process, it was critical that we find the right person to fit our vision for this team," owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. "It was evident early on that Brad is a proven leader who is ready for this opportunity. We are thrilled to introduce him to our fans as a member of our football family."

Holmes' name had grown in popularity recently as the top candidate to replace Bob Quinn, who was dismissed, along with former Detroit head man Matt Patricia, after the team's embarrassing loss on Thanksgiving to the Houston Texans.

Holmes had served as the Rams' head of college scouting since 2013.

Los Angeles will reportedly receive two third-round compensatory picks, as a result of the NFL's new minority hiring measure.

Holmes has worked with the Rams organization for the past 18 seasons, and he played a role in the drafting of Aaron Donald back in 2014.

"He’s a sharp young man, extreme attention to detail. Very personable. Demands quality work out of his scouts," said former Rams vice president of player personnel Tony Softli, via the Detroit Free Press. "I’m glad he’s getting his name out there. I think there’s a couple guys that are probably going to be ahead of him from an experience standpoint, but if you want a young go-getter, align things up right and work with the coaches, the trainers, the communications department, the equipment guy, all that. He’s one of those guys, for sure."

Detroit interviewed 12 candidates for its vacancy at general manger, and will now turn its attention to finding its next head coach.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is scheduled to have his second interview with Detroit Friday.