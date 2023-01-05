The Detroit Lions remain confident rookie wideout Jameson Williams will eventually break out and have a standout performance offensively.

Through five career games, the No. 12 overall pick has struggled to connect on a regular basis with quarterback Jared Goff.

Against the Bears, attempts were made to get Williams the football more, but passes were either batted down or tossed behind the speedy wideout.

Even though the connection in the passing game has not been sharp yet, Williams has the potential to be used in a myriad of ways, including as a rusher out of the backfield.

"Each week we're trying to push the envelope a little bit and maybe learn a couple of different routes that he hasn't been taught yet or put them in a little different spot," said Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "So yeah, each week we're trying to do that and it's just how fast can we get them along feeling and comfortable with it.

"I hoped it would click just a little bit faster than it has, I think we all have," Johnson continued. "But that's, it takes time sometimes and we're not losing faith. We're going to keep pressing it and it'll end up clicking at some point. He'll have a big game. And that's why, that's why we took him and that's why he can help us so much."

Williams was able to showcase his blazing speed at Ford Field in the home finale, when he broke free and rushed down the sidelines, eluding tacklers until he was eventually brought down.

"Yeah, I was hoping he’d follow me. I mean we would have scored, but no, he’s a whole lot faster than I am obviously," Goff replied lightheartedly, when asked about his attempts at blocking for Williams on the 40-yard rush. "Get the ball in his hands, good things happen, so hopefully, he can continue to do that.”

Lions have high standards for all wideouts on the roster

Against the Bears, Goff had an opportunity to hit Williams in stride, but the pass was just behind the speedy rookie.

Detroit's coaching staff is still labeling that effort as a drop, because the football still hit Williams' hands.

"I think the first one we threw to him was a little bit behind," Johnson explained. "Jared, I think, wishes he'd gotten it just a little bit further out in front. But no, for us, we still label it as a drop because any time it touches one of our our pass catchers hands, we have high standards in there. So I know JAMO (Jameson Williams) wishes he caught it and then Jared put that ball in front. It's a two-way street there. But no, we really don't have concerns with drops or anything."