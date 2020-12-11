SI.com
Lions Interview Three Internal Candidates for General Manager

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have announced they have interviewed three internal candidates in their efforts to find their next general manager. 

It was reported on the team website that Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman have been interviewed. 

"I'm going to work as hard as I can along with (team president) Rod (Wood) and we are going to make this an extremely thorough and comprehensive search," principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said when the team dismissed Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. "We're going to do the very best we can."

O'Brien is in his 18th season in the NFL and his fourth with the Lions. 

In his NFL career, O'Brien has worked in player personnel for four different teams including Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City and New England.

Newmark is in his 25th year in the NFL and 23rd in the Lions player personnel department. This season is Newmark's fourth as the Lions director of player personnel, having been elevated to the position in May of 2017. 

Currently, Newmark helps oversee the department's college and pro scouting operations.

This is Lohman's 14th season with the Lions, and he is currently the club's director of pro scouting. Lohman worked two seasons (2014-15) as the assistant director of pro personnel before being named the team's assistant director of pro scouting in 2016. 

The Lions will begin to interview external candidates not currently employed by another team in the coming weeks. 

According to league rules, Detroit can't interview front office candidates currently employed by another team until after the regular season is over.

