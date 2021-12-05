Report: Lions Interviewed Luke Fickell Before Hiring Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions could have had Luke Fickell as their head coach.

Dan Campbell is entering his 13th week on the job, and has yet to secure his first victory as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Luke Fickell has steadily risen among the coaching ranks, and has likely secured a berth in the College Football Playoff for his Cincinnati Bearcats.

At 12-0, the Bearcats are expected to be among the top four schools vying for a national championship this season.

According to a report on Sunday morning from NFL Network, the Lions interviewed Fickell during their coaching search last offseason.

"The Detroit Lions quietly spoke with Fickell about their head coaching vacancy last year before they hired Dan Campbell, sources say, and the expectation within the league is Fickell will be in the mix for NFL jobs again in the upcoming hiring cycle, if he's interested," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Fickell, 48, has not coached in the NFL, but is expected to potentially draw attention like he did last season, following the conclusion of the 2021 college football season.

Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp decided upon Campbell, based on his communication skills and ability to collaborate with others.

The participants in the CFP will be revealed Sunday.

Unfortunately for Campbell and Co., there will be no playoffs for them this season, as Detroit is still seeking its first victory of the season.

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER