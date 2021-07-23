Jared Goff Was Most Accurate Red-Zone Passer in 2020

Read more on new Detroit Lions passer Jared Goff having been the most accurate red-zone quarterback in 2020.

Jared Goff definitely hasn't put together the best stat lines the past two seasons.

The former L.A. Rams passer has thrown for just 42 touchdowns, as compared to 29 interceptions, since the start of the 2019 campaign.

Yet, he's been very efficient inside the red zone.

In fact, in 2020, the 26-year-old was the NFL’s most accurate quarterback when it came to ball placement in the red zone, according to Brad Congelio and Sports Info Solutions.

Congelio had Goff at 83 percent for red-zone accuracy. Meanwhile, former Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford was only accurate on about 66 percent of such passes inside the 20-yard line.

In contrast, Stafford was slightly better than Goff in non-red-zone accuracy a year ago: Stafford completed 78 percent of such passes and Goff completed about 77 percent of them.

Both were considered to be below average on such throws.

First-year Detroit head coach Dan Campbell let reporters know earlier this offseason that he was impressed with what he saw from Goff.

"Look, I don’t want to get too far on this right now, but I’ll tell you what. Yesterday, it was impressive," Campbell said during a video conference with local media in early June. "He (Goff) made some throws yesterday that were, my gosh, they were outstanding -- just pinpoint, accurate throws. He was good on his reads. I felt like he had one bad throw yesterday, and it was really more (that) he was late on the throw.

"I want to say he made about five throws that were just, ‘Wow. Okay, that’s really good. Really good.' Just pinpoint, back-shoulder, guy running up on a wheel and it’s back shoulder right on the ear, or up the seam, or an out route to (T.J.) Hockenson, (where he) threw it right by (the) defender (and) where only he could get it."

Congelio had Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins as the best in the league in non-red-zone throws, with an 84 percent completion clip.

