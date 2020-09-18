SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Breaking Down Julian Okwara's NFL Debut

Logan Lamorandier

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn nabbed EDGE rusher Julian Okwara in the early third round with the No. 67 overall pick. 

With the Lions obviously needing pass rushers, the younger Okwara brother -- his brother Romeo also plays on the Lions -- was widely viewed as a steal where he was selected. 

Due to a broken fibula his senior season at Notre Dame, he dropped a little further in the draft than most draft analysts assumed he would.

Despite having plenty of work to do playing against the run, Okwara flourishes in the pass-rush department. 

Over his last two seasons in college, Okwara had the highest percent (19 percent) of quarterback pressures per pass-rush attempt, according to Pro Football Focus. 

His overall length, strength and athleticism give him an amazing amount of potential.

However, his usage in Week 1 was marginal. 

On defense, he only played a total of seven snaps for the Lions -- mostly coming in the fourth quarter on obvious passing downs. 

Six of his seven plays were rushing the quarterback, and he actually lined up in multiple spots on the left side. 

He stood up on the edge as a JACK backer, a few as more of a traditional defensive end and he even played a down in the 5-tech defensive tackle spot.

In terms of how he played, he was somewhat productive. 

On the Lions' only sack, Okwara was on the field, and playing inside with his hand in the dirt. 

On another play, he had a good shot at taking Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky down for a sack, but Trubisky avoided him and rolled out to complete a pass to Jimmy Graham down to the half-yard line.

According to PFF, Okwara was credited with a total of two pressures, and he had the highest pass-rush productivity metric for any rookie EDGE or defensive linemen in the NFL -- albeit a very small sample size. 

That rating was also the highest on the Lions.

Now, the Lions need to be able to get to the opponent's signal-caller.

Hopefully, Okwara can provide that extra boost, and continue his pace pressuring the quarterback in an expanded role as the season progresses.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Jmurdock
Jmurdock

First game..
No pre-season and he didn't get injured.. I'm looking forward to the team after the bye to see how the they are progressing.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Lions Start 0-4, Should Matt Patricia Be Fired?

The Detroit Lions' next three opponents are the Packers, Cardinals and Saints.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Silver Linings Heading Into Week 2 for Detroit Lions

Read more on the positive takeaways from the Detroit Lions Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions' D'Andre Swift: 'I Know That Wasn't Me'

D'Andre Swift addresses Detroit Lions media following a critical mistake late in the fourth quarter in his first NFL game.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Jeff Okudah Welcomes Any Challenge, Even If It's Aaron Rodgers

Read more on rookie Jeff Okudah and his preparation ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford Still Trusts Rookie D'Andre Swift

Matthew Stafford would still target rookie D'Andre Swift "100 out of 100" times in the future.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Despite New Defensive Coordinator, Lions' Defense Has Not Changed Much

Read more on the Detroit Lions' defensive struggles against the Chicago Bears.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Lack of Pass Rush and Playing Man Coverage Explained by Cory Undlin

Read more on Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin's explanation regarding defensive backs playing man coverage and the lack of a pass rush against the Bears.

John Maakaron

Lions' Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Roberts Returns, Golladay Still Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions Week 2 Thursday injury report

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Is Kerryon Johnson on His Way Out?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dives into whether Detroit Lions third-year running back Kerryon Johnson is on his way out of town

Daniel Kelly

5 Questions with Bill Huber of SI Packer Central

Bill Huber of SI Packer Central answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

John Maakaron