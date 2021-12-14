Detroit Lions Learn 2022 NFL Salary-Cap Figures
The Detroit Lions have learned what the NFL salary cap will be in 2022.
According to NFL Network, the league office informed teams that the 2022 salary cap will be set at $208.2 million.
As Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport explained, "The salary cap this season is $182.5 million -- down from $198.2 million in 2020, but much higher than it would've been had the league and union not agreed in August 2020 to spread an anticipated multibillion-dollar revenue shortfall from the COVID-19 pandemic over several years. Players are still "paying back" what amounted to a low-interest loan that allowed players to continue making full salaries and bonuses in 2020 despite empty stadiums, and the agreement to set a ceiling on the 2022 cap expedited that repayment process."
The approximate $16 million drop caused many teams to scramble in order to get their cap situation straightened out to be able to sign players.
For the Lions, Jared Goff restructured his contract, which allowed the Lions the cap room to fill our their roster prior to the season beginning.
Recommended Lions Articles
Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Matthew Stafford After Defeating Cardinals
Matthew Stafford can win a big game!
Todd McShay Projects Detroit Lions' Next Starting Quarterback
Todd McShay of ESPN has released his first 2022 NFL mock draft.
Dan Campbell Reveals Worst Part of Roster Issues Prior to Broncos Game
Last week was quite the challenging week for the Detroit Lions in trying to prepare their roster to play the Denver Broncos.
Currently, it is expected the Lions will have nearly $40 million in available salary-cap space for the 2022 offseason, according to OvertheCap.com.
Detroit could add additional cap room this offseason by cutting high-priced players with elevated salary numbers.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.