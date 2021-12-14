Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Detroit Lions Learn 2022 NFL Salary-Cap Figures

    The Detroit Lions have learned what the NFL salary cap will be in 2022. 

    According to NFL Network, the league office informed teams that the 2022 salary cap will be set at $208.2 million. 

    As Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport explained, "The salary cap this season is $182.5 million -- down from $198.2 million in 2020, but much higher than it would've been had the league and union not agreed in August 2020 to spread an anticipated multibillion-dollar revenue shortfall from the COVID-19 pandemic over several years. Players are still "paying back" what amounted to a low-interest loan that allowed players to continue making full salaries and bonuses in 2020 despite empty stadiums, and the agreement to set a ceiling on the 2022 cap expedited that repayment process."

    The approximate $16 million drop caused many teams to scramble in order to get their cap situation straightened out to be able to sign players. 

    For the Lions, Jared Goff restructured his contract, which allowed the Lions the cap room to fill our their roster prior to the season beginning. 

    Currently, it is expected the Lions will have nearly $40 million in available salary-cap space for the 2022 offseason, according to OvertheCap.com

    Detroit could add additional cap room this offseason by cutting high-priced players with elevated salary numbers. 

