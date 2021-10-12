Lions Lose Frank Ragnow to Season-Ending Injury

The Detroit Lions will be without one of their leaders for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Frank Ragnow, who is widely regarded as one of the Lions' leaders, will have surgery on his injured toe and miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network.

The talented center joins cornerback Jeff Okudah and defensive lineman Romeo Okwara on the growing injured reserve list.

To fill his shoes, Evan Brown will now take over and attempt to continue his development along the offensive line.

“I thought he played well,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the loss to the Bears. “I thought he was solid. I thought he went in and really didn’t miss a beat. There was really only a couple of plays that I know he wishes he would have back, but I thought he went in and did a good job.”

Update on left tackle Taylor Decker

The Lions are expecting Decker to participate on a limited basis this week in practice.

A determination will then be made as to his availability for this week's game against the Bengals.

“We’re anticipating either Wednesday, well Wednesday he’ll be out there on a limited basis, and it’s kind of let’s just see how he feels,” Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. “Let’s see what it looks like. Let’s see how he can function and move around a little bit.”

