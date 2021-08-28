4 Takeaways From Detroit Lions' 2021  Preseason Finale

Detroit Lions wrap up the preseason with a 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Detroit Lions three game preseason has now come to a close following a 27-17 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

While the game was filled with reserves and players on both sides that will be released in the next few days, there were some significant takeaways to explore.

Here are four takeaways from the Lions' preseason finale.

Several of Lions' young players have a bright future

The organization is going younger, and the coaching staff will soon begin to count on players like linebacker Derrick Barnes and running back Jermar Jefferson moving forward.

Both had solid performances against the Colts, as Jefferson finished with 11 carries for 43 yards, including an athletic hurdle over a Colts defender.

Barnes just looks like he belongs out on the football field. When there is a play to be made, he makes it and is not afraid to demonstrate swagger when needed.

The experiment to turn Godwin Igwebuike to a running back has also been intriguing.

In the preseason finale, the 26-year-old former defensive back did the best he could to make the decision ultra challenging for the coaching staff.

Lions backup quarterback situation continues to be a concern

We will soon learn the extent of backup Tim Boyle's throwing hand injury, but David Blough made the competition closer than it really needed to be.

Heading into training camp, it was expected that the ex-Packers quarterback would easily secure the backup position.

Both led long scoring drives in the finale, but both left throws out on the field.

Blough had a costly interception in the fourth quarter which gave the Colts offense prime field position to take a 20-17 early fourth quarter lead.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Penei Sewell is going to struggle mightily in his adjustment to playing right tackle

There is no way around it. Sewell's adjustment to playing right tackle is going to require patience from supporters.

Detroit's 2021 first round draft pick again was beaten pretty handily early in a game.

This time, it was Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay who bested the young right tackle.

All throughout the preseason, Sewell has been adapting to playing on the right side of the offensive line.

Against the Colts, Sewell only played in two offensive series, but looked shaky in coverage on a bull rush from the Colts defensive end.

Sewell will take his lumps, but the coaching staff is expecting it. The belief is that the early lessons learned on the field will pay off in the long run.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Lions should keep four running backs over a third tight end or fifth wide receiver

Early this season, the Lions will count on the offensive line and running backs to keep the chains moving.

Agains the Colts, the Lions offense was able to control the clock on two long drives with effective runs by a multitude of backs.

The Lions will certainly count on D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams all season.

Behind them are very talented backs who are capable of playing on Sundays, including Jefferson, Igwebuike and Craig Reynolds.

For the back that does not make the 53-man roster, a year of development on the practice squad should be ahead.

None of the tight ends or additional wide receivers have really distinguished themselves.

So, why not keep an extra running back this season on the active roster?