Lions Outplayed by Jameis Winston & Co., Lose, 38-17

Witnessing the Buccaneers and Lions square off in a rather meaningless Week 15 matchup -- the Bucs do still have a slight chance at making the playoffs -- did not sound too enticing for fans this week.

A less than capacity crowd at Ford Field Sunday witnessed a 38-17 loss that dropped the Lions to 3-10-1, making them losers of seven straight and nine of their last 10 games.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston entered Wk. 15 with 23 interceptions.

True to form, he threw another interception on Tampa Bay’s first offensive possession.

As a result, rookie Jahlani Tavai secured his first career interception.

Yet, to no surprise, the Lions failed to capitalize offensively.

Tampa Bay got on the scoreboard first when Winston rebounded, and connected with wide receiver Breshad Perriman for a 34-yard touchdown pass.

Perriman is the son of former Lions wide receiver Brett Perriman.

He added another TD grab -- this time of the 25-yard variety -- in the second quarter.

Detroit’s defense was unable to stop the offensive attack of the Buccaneers all game long.

Winston connected with Scott Miller on a 33-yard pass for his second TD pass of the first quarter.

Winston finished the first quarter 10-of-12 for 221 yards and two touchdown passes -- to go along with his 24th interception of the season.

The Lions' offense was stifled throughout the first quarter, and only had one net yard of offense in the first 15 minutes.

David Blough's first-quarter passing the last two weeks has been extremely limited.

Combined, he's gone 2-of-9 for 20 yards the last two weeks in the first quarter.

Things got so frustrating that wide receiver Danny Amendola tossed the football into the stands after securing a first down midway through the second quarter.

The fans that were in attendance showered the team with several "Bronx cheers" on that same drive.

Amendola helped lead the Lions to their first points of the game.

Prater successfully kicked a 44-yard field goal to make it 21-3 with 3:17 to play in the first half.

Fantasy football owners that started Winston must have been salivating at the mouth with his output Sunday.

He went 18-of-26 for 308 yards and three touchdowns through the first two quarters.

He finished the contest 28-of-42 for 458 yards and four scores, to go along with the lone INT.

At the 11-minute mark of the third quarter, Winston completed nine passes that went for 20 or more yards.

Meanwhile, Blough struggled again to lead the Lions' offense.

On the Lions' first possession of the third quarter, he failed to look off his intended target, and his pass was intercepted by Tampa Bay safety Andrew Adams.

Adams was on the Lions' roster throughout training camp and the preseason this year.

The Lions did score a touchdown in the third quarter, though, via a Wes Hills one-yard rushing score with 6:45 to play in the quarter.

It was the rookie's first NFL touchdown in his first career NFL game.

He tacked on another TD at the beginning of the fourth quarter which made it a one-score deficit for the Lions -- 24-17 -- with 14:57 to play.

However, the Bucs weren't done scoring yet.

They continued to pile it on and not just via their prolific air attack.

Clinton Twp. (Mich.) Chippewa Valley High School and Central Michigan product Sean Murphy-Bunting recorded a 70-yard interception return for touchdown with 5:12 to go, which was followed up by Perriman's third TD catch of the day with under three minutes remaining.

Perriman finished the afternoon with five receptions for 113 yards and the aforementioned three scores.

Amendola and Hills were the lone bright spots for the Lions on a day filled with miscues and defensive blunders aplenty.

