Colts Carve Up Lions Defense in 41-21 Victory

Despite the improved play of the Detroit Lions' defense the past few weeks, the Indianapolis Colts were able to carve up Detroit's defense all afternoon long in a 41-21 victory on Sunday at Ford Field.

Early on, the defense survived a blown coverage on the Colts' first offensive drive, and displayed a stout run defense, setting up Romeo Okwara on a third-down sack.

Under special teams coach Brayden Coombs, Detroit's special teams unit has been a strength all season long.

Miles Killebrew, who missed last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons following the birth of his child, returned this week, and blocked a punt of Rigoberto Sanchez to help set up Detroit's first touchdown of the afternoon.

The punt block was the team's first since Casey FitzSimmons blocked one against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007.

Two plays following the block, Matthew Stafford found Marvin Jones Jr. for a 25-yard touchdown reception.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

With its offensive output Sunday against the Colts, Detroit has now scored 21 or more points in seven consecutive games -- the first time the franchise has achieved the feat.

In the second quarter, Philip Rivers quickly led the Colts on a four-play, 61-yard scoring drive that took just over two minutes.

The veteran quarterback found running back Nyheim Hines, who took the screen pass 22 yards to tie the game.

Rivers found Hines again late in the second quarter to extend the Colts lead to 20-7, as Indianapolis missed the extra point.

The game's first penalty was a costly one for Detroit.

After sacking Rivers, defensive tackle Danny Shelton was flagged for unnecessary roughness after engaging in extracurricular activities after the whistle.

Had Shelton not made the mental error, the Colts would have been taken out of field-goal range.

Instead, Rivers found tight end Jack Doyle for the go-ahead touchdown three plays later.

The first half saw the Colts' offense dominate in time of possession, causing Detroit's defense to steadily wear down.

Detroit had a chance to get within 10 points going into halftime, but kicker Matt Prater sent a 48-yard field-goal try wide.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit's offense only recorded 80 yards and five first downs, and trailed 20-7 at the half.

Detroit rebounded to start the second half, as Stafford led the offense on a scoring drive on its first possession in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, star wideout Kenny Golladay left the contest early in the third quarter with a hip injury, and did not return. He did not record a single reception prior to his injury.

Through six games, Detroit had not recorded a single fumble.

Its first lost fumble was a costly one, as Indianapolis used a Stafford strip-sack fumble to extend its lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Stafford, who struggled all afternoon, threw an ill-timed, pick-six on Detroit's next offensive possession to all but eliminate any chances of a comeback.

With the loss, Detroit's record drops to 3-4, and the team will head to Minnesota next to take on its divisional rivals in the Vikings.

