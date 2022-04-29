Report: Lions Made Trade Offer for WR Deebo Samuel

The Detroit Lions were reportedly heavily interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

On the latest edition of "The Pat McAfee Show", NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport shared that the Lions had an offer on the table for the talented wideout, but it was ultimately not accepted.

"The Jets offered pick 10 and a pick swap," Rapoport expressed. "So basically, it would be the equivalent of between pick 13 and 14, so pick 10 and a little more for Deebo Samuel. And the 49ers wouldn't do it. The Lions had an offer on the table, and of course the Lions ended up moving up for Jameson Williams, so they got their guy."

The Lions offense has been in search of an explosive playmaker since the beginning of last season, when the offense failed to take hold early in Dan Campbell's tenure.

A switch to new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is poised to be promising, as the team will look to be aggressive offensively, given the weapons available to veteran quarterback Jared Goff.

While it was not in the cards for the Lions to land Samuel, it is nice to hear the team being aggressive in their pursuit of a very talented offensive football player.

