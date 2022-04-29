Skip to main content

Report: Lions Made Trade Offer for WR Deebo Samuel

NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport expresses Lions made a trade offer to the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel.

The Detroit Lions were reportedly heavily interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. 

On the latest edition of "The Pat McAfee Show", NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport shared that the Lions had an offer on the table for the talented wideout, but it was ultimately not accepted. 

"The Jets offered pick 10 and a pick swap," Rapoport expressed. "So basically, it would be the equivalent of between pick 13 and 14, so pick 10 and a little more for Deebo Samuel. And the 49ers wouldn't do it. The Lions had an offer on the table, and of course the Lions ended up moving up for Jameson Williams, so they got their guy."

The Lions offense has been in search of an explosive playmaker since the beginning of last season, when the offense failed to take hold early in Dan Campbell's tenure. 

A switch to new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is poised to be promising, as the team will look to be aggressive offensively, given the weapons available to veteran quarterback Jared Goff. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

jameson5

How Quickly Can Jameson Williams Become an All-Pro?

Former NFL scout believes Detroit Lions hit a home run by selecting wideout Jameson Williams.

24 minutes ago
jameson5

What Detroit Lions Are Getting In WR Jameson Williams: 5 Questions With Bama Central

SI Bama Central's Christopher Walsh gives his take on the Detroit Lions' drafting of wide receiver Jameson Williams.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17493459_168388382_lowres (1)

Ranking Lions' Day 2 Draft Needs

Read more on the Detroit Lions' needs heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

While it was not in the cards for the Lions to land Samuel, it is nice to hear the team being aggressive in their pursuit of a very talented offensive football player.  

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

jameson5
News

How Quickly Can Jameson Williams Become an All-Pro?

By Daniel Kelly24 minutes ago
jameson5
News

What Detroit Lions Are Getting In WR Jameson Williams: 5 Questions With Bama Central

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
USATSI_17493459_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Ranking Lions' Day 2 Draft Needs

By Christian Booher2 hours ago
USATSI_17449797_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Day 2 Lions Mock Draft

By Vito Chirco3 hours ago
williams5
News

Roundtable: Top Day 2 Targets for Lions

By Vito Chirco5 hours ago
USATSI_17836964_168388382_lowres
News

5 Facts You Should Know about Aidan Hutchinson

By Vito Chirco6 hours ago
aidan5
News

What They're Saying About Detroit Lions Drafting Aidan Hutchinson

By Christian Booher7 hours ago
holmes5
News

Lions' Brad Holmes Explains Day 1 Draft Decisions

By John Maakaron12 hours ago