Mailbag: Will the D-Line Ever Sack the Quarterback?

The latest SI All Lions Mailbag focuses on the start of the 2021 season for the defensive line.

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, and the Detroit Lions made things interesting in the final quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

More importantly, so many of the offseason questions surrounding the new coaching staff, roster turnover and scheme were answered – in a small sample size.

Now, with the first real look at the 2021 Lions behind us, it’s time to go over some of the storylines that developed after their season-opening game.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) What does the timeline for Jeff Okudah look like moving forward? Do we give up on him, or let him heal and give him year 3 to prove it? -- @tylerphilly14

Answer: Honestly, I don’t see any reason just to move on from Okudah next season. Okudah tearing his Achilles is a huge blow to both him and the team. Make no mistake, Okudah struggled mightily in his rookie season, but while battling a core injury, he was put in the worst possible situation – a situation where not many would succeed.

He showed growth in training camp, and really needed more experience to continue his development. This year was supposed to be the true test to see if Okudah can be a building block, and the injury stole that from him. Even in 2022, coming back from such a serious injury may not allow him to show his true potential. Remember, there was a reason Okudah was a top-three selection. There is still potential there, and it’s just going to take more time to truly evaluate what he can provide over the long term.

Now, the cornerback position moves even further up the list for future needs. Unfortunately for the Lions, it’s probably not wise to have no backup plan in place next year. Anything that Okudah can bring to the table next year and beyond is gravy. Patience is going to be required, but there is no point in just cutting ties after some poor luck in Okudah’s career so far.

2.) If Penei Sewell moves back to right tackle when Taylor Decker comes back, what happens if Decker struggles in his return? What happens if Sewell struggles at right tackle? -- @SladeBivins

A: At this time, it sure seems like the Lions' coaching staff wants Decker back on the left side when he returns. That would slide Sewell back to the right, where he struggled in the preseason. It’s only been one game, but if Sewell can continue where he left off in Week 1 for the remainder of Decker’s absence, it’s going to be really tough to move the 20-year-old rookie.

Sewell’s ceiling is much higher than Decker’s, and the Oregon product is potentially a decade-long cornerstone of the franchise.

To answer your questions, Decker should be on a short leash on the left side if he struggles, especially with Sewell excelling as the blindside protector. Even if Decker returns to his 2020 form and Sewell isn’t as good on the right, the Lions should be catering more to Sewell’s strengths than Decker’s. In a rebuilding season, this is the year to experiment and try to develop both players on the right side.

Decker has already been paid like a left tackle, and that’s not changing. He may have to swallow his pride and do what’s best for the team. All in all, if Decker just has to play on the left and is better there, a trade may make sense in a year or two. But, that’s really only if neither of the Lions tackles can acclimate on the right. It sure seems like at least one of them could develop there with the talent they possess.

3.) What do you really think of Goff after Week 1? -- @Iceman2DaCore

A: Goff was pretty much as advertised: conservative. He has never been one to put the ball in tight windows, isn’t great when pressured and is more of a game-manager type. Teams can win with a quarterback of Goff’s caliber; it just requires a more well-rounded team – which the Lions are not. The Lions' talent is doing Goff no favors.

Goff didn’t look all that accurate and missed a few throws most NFL quarterbacks make. However, there were a few nice throws toward the end of the game.

As far as his low depth of target, that was expected, considering where the strength of the Lions' offense lies. That didn’t bother me all that much, but you would obviously like to connect a couple of deep shots to keep defenses honest. The offense will run through the running backs and tight end T.J. Hockenson. By default, those are likely shorter throws.

At the end of the day, I have always felt Goff is a quarterback that most teams will eventually look to upgrade from. He has limitations. That’s not to say Goff is a bad quarterback, but given his contract, you would like more out of him. Week 1 did little to change any of my opinions regarding the Lions' new signal-caller.

4.) The D-line was supposed to be a strength, but didn't appear to do anything against the 49ers. Do you see them fixing this, or are we in for another year of not pressuring the quarterback? -- @dudeluzi

A: I don’t think we were ever able to see the Lions' pass-rush unleashed, due to the game situation. It’s tough to gauge a pass-rush when there just aren’t many obvious passing situations. Jimmy Garoppolo was getting rid of the ball quickly, as well -- the fourth-quickest of any quarterback in Week 1.

Maybe your expectations were slightly different than mine, too. Given the lack of emphasis on the pass-rush under ex-Lions head coach Matt Patricia, it’s fair to assume the pass-rush would be better. At the same time, I wasn’t expecting greatness by any means. The EDGE rushers are the same players as last year. On the interior, newcomer Michael Brockers has never been a great rusher, and second-round rookie Levi Onwuzurike was inactive due to injury. That pretty much left a nose tackle, in rookie Alim McNeill, as the lone upgrade in the pass-rush department along the defensive line.

At the very least, the Lions' blitz rate was amongst the highest in the league in Week 1. There should be an improvement. I just wouldn’t count on it being a strength every week against certain matchups.

5.) Can Trinity Benson push for WR3, with a good performance Monday night? I would say WR2, but I like what Kalif Raymond brings in this offense. -- @bruniEmanuele1

A: Considering the draft capital the Lions gave up to secure Benson, they have to at least like what he has to offer. If he makes some plays and shows some ability for explosion downfield, he should definitely be in the mix to see more time.

In all likelihood, he is still learning the playbook and gaining familiarity with Goff. Even with Tyrell Williams' status looking iffy for Monday night, Benson has a hill to climb to become a top-three option in the Lions' passing game. Raymond sure seems to have the coaching staff on his side, slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be tough to supplant due to his draft status and Quintez Cephus continues to make plays when the ball goes his way. It’s not like the Lions' receivers are set in stone, though. It could be plenty of rotation.

Much like the preseason, I think this coaching staff is still willing to play whoever performs. Benson just needs some more time to illustrate why the Lions traded for him.

Ultimately, the one player I would guess is most susceptible to reduced snaps is Raymond. On a one-year deal, Raymond isn't likely in the long-term plans, and Benson has a similar playing style. If the Lions want to play for the future, getting Benson some meaningful snaps could come at the cost of Raymond's playing time.

