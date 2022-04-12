Report: Lions Visit With EDGE Jermaine Johnson
The Detroit Lions have met with Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson for an official pre-draft visit.
According to a report from Jordan Schulz, Johnson met with the Lions on Monday.
At the Senior Bowl, the talented defensive lineman impressed many with his sheer strength and pass-rush ability.
Many who were on hand felt Johnson was the best prospect down in Mobile, Alabama.
“It was awesome,” Johnson told reporters “I went there because I wanted to prove I could do what I do against anybody. And in this case, the best of the best. I think I did that, and other people think I did as well. Just controlling what I can control -- how I play, my effort, the plays I make, how badly I beat people -- those are the things I can control. I tried to control that as best as I could. But as far as narratives, projections and all that other stuff, I can’t control that. I can control how I work.”
Aidan Hutchinson visit
Recommended Lions Articles
What They're Saying: 'Beware' of Drafting Travon Walker
Could expectations be too high for Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker?
Lamorandier: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 2.0
Check out Logan Lamorandier's second seven-round Detroit Lions mock draft of 2022.
4 Late-Round Offensive Linemen for Lions to Target
Read more on the four late-round offensive linemen the Detroit Lions should target in the 2022 NFL Draft.
According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will visit with the New York Giants on Wednesday of this week, followed by a visit with New York Jets on Friday.
The talented defensive end has already visited the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is reportedly planning to visit the Detroit Lions next week.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.