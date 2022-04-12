Skip to main content

Report: Lions Visit With EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson visited Detroit Lions for a pre-draft visit.

The Detroit Lions have met with Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson for an official pre-draft visit. 

According to a report from Jordan Schulz, Johnson met with the Lions on Monday. 

At the Senior Bowl, the talented defensive lineman impressed many with his sheer strength and pass-rush ability. 

Many who were on hand felt Johnson was the best prospect down in Mobile, Alabama. 

“It was awesome,” Johnson told reporters “I went there because I wanted to prove I could do what I do against anybody. And in this case, the best of the best. I think I did that, and other people think I did as well. Just controlling what I can control -- how I play, my effort, the plays I make, how badly I beat people -- those are the things I can control. I tried to control that as best as I could. But as far as narratives, projections and all that other stuff, I can’t control that. I can control how I work.”

Aidan Hutchinson visit

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will visit with the New York Giants on Wednesday of this week, followed by a visit with New York Jets on Friday. 

The talented defensive end has already visited the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is reportedly planning to visit the Detroit Lions next week.

