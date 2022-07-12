Skip to main content

Lions Need 'Much Better Injury Luck' in 2022

Detroit Lions were dealt a rough hand in regards to members of the roster getting injured in 2021.

The ability to properly evaluate the Detroit Lions' roster last season was severely impacted by the rash of injuries suffered by key players on both sides of the football. 

Losing cornerback Jeff Okudah to an Achilles injury so early in the season impeded the ability of the secondary to gel properly. 

A young player like undrafted rookie free agent Jerry Jacobs was given his opportunity to fill in at cornerback. He took full advantage of the playing time to get acclimated in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's system. 

Unfortunately, he also was lost for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury. 

The expected starting offensive line never played a single snap together in 2021. 

Center Frank Ragnow missed 13 games last year, due to a toe injury that required surgery. 

okudah5

Jared Goff, Taylor Decker, T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift also missed game action dealing with various ailments. 

In a recent article summarizing summer concerns for all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic listed the Lions' extensive injury issues and when the players who missed significant time will return as being the primary issues to pay attention to presently. 

"How many of their injured players will be ready to go by August? It’ll likely be longer before first-round pick Jameson Williams receives full clearance on his injured knee; the Lions expect him to open camp on the PUP list," Burke writes. "But, what about DE Romeo Okwara (Achilles)? Or corners Jeff Okudah (Achilles) and Jerry Jacobs (knee)? Those are potentially key pieces on a defense that was outmatched and undermanned throughout last season." 

Burke continued, "Keep in mind, too, that the Lions’ top O-line didn’t play a single regular-season snap together in 2021. This team needs much better injury luck in ’22."

Training camp is set to begin in two weeks. At that time, a better picture will be created regarding how the rehabilitation process went for members of the Lions' roster. 

