Lions 2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Big Board

Read more on the top five wide receiver prospects going into the 2022 NFL Draft.

It seems like every NFL Draft season, there is a surplus of talent at the wide receiver position, and this year is no different.

There might not be a consensus No. 1 WR in 2022, but the draft is deep with all different types of wideouts. Depending on what each team is looking for, it may dramatically change each organization's big board.

The combine will also be a big test for many, as athleticism is highly prioritized at the position.

Now, there is still a lot of time left before the draft, but here are my current top-five wide receivers.

And, to be honest, ranking them was not easy. They all have some real nice strengths and some weaknesses in their game.

1.) Drake London, USC

At 6-foot-4, London is more of that big-bodied wideout that was coveted 20 years ago. Not overly quick or fast, which is common for taller players, he is someone who can consistently win in traffic while covered. He had the most contested catches in the nation last year, despite injuring his ankle in October.

As more of a possession receiver, he still creates separation with his route-running ability. And, London has an innate ability for YAC, because of how difficult he is to bring down after the catch. Really, outside of pure deep speed, he checks every box you look for in a wideout.

2.) Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson might not "wow" anybody with his measurables at the combine. He isn't going to out-physical most bigger NFL corners.

In saying that, the 6-foot-0, 195-pounder is just a natural football player that does so many things well. Quickness, route-running, body control and running after the catch are all strengths of Wilson. Add all those traits up, and it's a recipe for success.

3.) Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks is another big receiver, but unlike London's leaner frame, Burks is a jacked 225-pound wideout. On top of size, Burks possesses legit burst and linear speed. His size/speed combination creates a very high ceiling, with plenty of potential.

Add on his strength at the catch point, and there are not a lot of complaints about him as a prospect. Burks looks like a prototypical outside wideout -- except he was mostly used in the slot while at Arkansas. So, penciling him in as an "X" receiver is a bit of a projection. Given his natural ability, you would assume he would be just fine wherever he lines up -- there just might be a little bit more of a learning curve.

Nelson Chenault, USA TODAY Sports

4.) Jameson Williams, Alabama

Unfortunately, Williams tore his ACL in the National Championship Game. It's disappointing because he likely would have lit up the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Speed is the name of Williams' game. There is still plenty that Williams can polish up to be more well-rounded. However, his home-run ability will be his biggest selling point.

Important to note, while at Ohio State, he was buried behind their top receivers. Despite still needing some refinement, speed kills, and the NFL can't get enough of it. A good coordinator will scheme him up in the open field and let him run past defenders.

5.) George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens has the potential to be a true No. 1 wideout. He came into Georgia, and put up some serious numbers right away. Unfortunately, production declined, as he dealt with an ACL injury before the 2021 season and rocky quarterback play the year before.

Looking at the film, Pickens has some of the best highlight grabs you will find. Just amazing diving catches, a great catch radius, the ability to manipulate defenders at the catch point and strong hands to pluck the ball out of the air. Pickens has enough speed to get deep, but he will likely thrive downfield more with his ability to haul in contested catches. He isn't easy to bring down after the catch, either.