The Lions dropped their eighth straight NFC North divisional matchup and their 11th consecutive game overall Sunday, losing to the Green Bay Packers, 42-21.

It was an ugly defeat, and the Lions have now allowed nine offensive scores since the beginning of the fourth quarter in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Thus, there wasn't a lot of players eligible for entry to the "Penthouse" this week.

On the flip side, plenty of players could have received entry to the "Doghouse."

Here are the two individuals I selected for each after Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Packers.

Penthouse

TE T.J. Hockenson

The second-year tight end continues to emerge as a reliable target in the passing game for Matthew Stafford.

He finished Sunday's loss to the Packers with four receptions for 62 yards.

The only thing left for Stafford & Co. to do is to feed him a more steady dose of red-zone targets moving forward.

P Jack Fox

The Lions' punter is the best player on the team right now. Yes, you read that right.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the 24-year-old is averaging a league-high 51.3 net yards per punt.

I guess the Lions have one positive heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Doghouse

OL Oday Aboushi

The career backup offensive lineman was clearly the weakest link of Detroit's offensive line against the Packers.

He committed two penalties (one of which ended up being declined by Green Bay), and proved to be a huge downgrade from Joe Dahl at left guard.

There's no way it'd be a good thing for the Lions if they have to move forward with Aboushi as the permanent replacement for Dahl, who was placed on injured reserve last week.

S Will Harris

Harris continues to out-snap Tracy Walker, and it continues to make no sense.

He wasn't good in Week 2 against Green Bay, either.

He gave up 30 yards of penalty yardage late in the first half, and took a horrible angle on Packers running back Aaron Jones' 75-yard touchdown run to start the second half.

Yet, he accounted for 10 more snaps than Walker, outsnapping the third-year safety, 49-39.

Watch the film again, Matt Patricia.

Walker is the far superior player to Harris, and the snap count at the end of games needs to start reflecting that and in a big way.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.